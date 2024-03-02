Home page World

From: Teresa Toth, Natascha Berger

Parties and scandals included: Peter Antonucci (r) lived on the luxurious cruise ship “The World” for six years. © Jens Büttner/dpa & Instagram/@peteraantonucci

For six years, The World, an exclusive cruise ship, was the home of Peter Antonucci. The lawyer now reports scandalous incidents on board.

New York – Many people can only dream of a two-week vacation on a luxury cruise ship. Living on it for years and owning an apartment would be completely beyond the imagination of most people. Not so for retired lawyer Peter Antonucci. He lived on the exclusive residential ship “The World” for six years and is said to have witnessed scandals, secrets and escalating parties. In the past, employees of a cruise ship also reported guests' excesses.

An invitation is required to board The World cruise ship

In order to enjoy one of the 165 exclusive apartments on the 200 meter long luxury liner “The World”, one thing is required above all: a full bank account. Loud CNN Travel A fortune of around 10 million dollars is required to be able to share the ocean as a home with other multimillionaires and billionaires. But high wealth alone is not enough. You first have to be invited into the illustrious circle by the existing residents. Even a vacation on this floating luxury palace requires an invitation, unlike the controversial largest cruise ship in the world, the “Icon of the Sea.”

Peter Antonucci, a retired lawyer from the American city of New York, was among those chosen. In one conversation with CNN Travel He reported that he was initially amused by the high purchase costs for the apartments and the considerable maintenance costs. But “The World” soon captivated him. Antonucci and his wife were ultimately so fascinated by the idea that they decided to purchase an apartment on the magnificent ship. The purchase price was approximately $1.6 million.

There is a tennis court and a fitness center on the cruise ship

Antonucci and his wife did not spend the entire six years in their first apartment. Even on the floating private residence there are changes of residence. The later purchase price was around four million dollars each, as the US citizen reported. Added to this are the costs for the service. While owning two apartments on “The World” at the same time, he invited friends. The retired lawyer and writer not only swapped homes and visited over 100 countries during his six years on board, but was also part of a vibrant social life.

The cruise ship features a tennis court, spa and fitness center, complemented by an extensive selection of wine, food and beverages. There is a lot of celebration and plenty of consumption. According to Antonucci, this is exactly what makes life on board so attractive. But where the celebrations seem to never end, there is one thing above all, according to the lawyer: “scandals and secrets”. Another cruise ship is currently facing a dilemma: The ship started its world tour with a considerable delay and was then unable to keep to the planned tour.

Many wealthy people are said to have done “indecent things” on board the cruise ship

The lawyer recalls witnessing numerous affairs while some residents simply indulged in alcohol, sang and had fun. He emphasizes that not all married passengers were intimate exclusively with their spouses. There were many wealthy people on board who often did “scandalous and indecent things.” He refrains from giving further details, but makes it clear that this scene was not suitable for him and his wife. “Although I'd be lying if I said we didn't have a drink and giggle about it,” he admits CNN Travel. The retiree describes life on the cruise ship as “country club meets student dormitory.”

The floating private residence “The World” is almost 200 meters long and has 12 decks. Here she enters the Wismar seaport in 2016. © Jens Büttner/dpa

The service fee paid by the ship's residents also includes various activities. For example, snorkeling trips, diving or hikes on land are possible. According to The World More than 120 ports on all continents are called at every year. A journey for the ship's inhabitants is planned for 2024, which will lead from Antarctica via the Falkland Islands and the Maldives to South and East Asia. The trip concludes with visits to Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii and Papua New Guinea. Antonucci explains in an interview that residents do not have to participate in all trips. It happens that private trips are made on a yacht or jet from one location to come back on board at a later date.

Discussions and chatter sometimes led to the lawyer leaving the cruise ship

In 2019, Antonucci and his wife separated from their home on “The World”. The reasoning: “Once you've circled the world a few times, you've seen everything.” The constant political discussions and chatter on board became too overwhelming in the long run. Nowadays, Antonucci devotes himself to writing novels whose action takes place on an imaginary, luxurious residential ship. His creative source: the diary entries from his six years on board. (nbe)

