Lawyer Peter Plasman says that the victim in the abuse case against Marco Borsato is not seeking a compensation claim, but ‘recognition of the fact that things have happened that should not have happened’. Plasman assists the now 22-year-old woman and her mother, who filed a complaint against the singer on Monday because of ‘indecent assaults’. That would have taken place for years from the age of fifteen.

