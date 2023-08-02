Lawyer Niek Hendriksen – who assists 20-year-old Mohammed F., suspected of robbing top footballer Dusan Tadic – submitted a challenge request just before the start of the court case. This may mean that other judges have to come first.

He does not want to explain why Hendriksen did that. Except that it has to do with pieces submitted at the very last minute. Hendriksen submitted the challenge request in writing.

It is not yet known what the court will do next. Normally, the Public Prosecution Service and the court respond to a challenge request because they are usually submitted during hearings and not in writing beforehand. The challenge of the judge means that the lawyer and the suspect suspect the judges of bias. That means that other judges may have to come first.

Defendant denies high and low

Like his previously convicted comrade Mohamed El K., Mohammed F. also denies that he had anything to do with the robbery of the then Ajax footballer. Revolving door criminal El K. was nevertheless sentenced to six months in prison (of which four were suspended) for the violence he used against Tadic, who was slightly injured. El K. was not convicted of attempted theft of, for example, Tadic's very expensive watch. That could not be proven. Nevertheless, El K. appealed.

His comrade Mohammed F. also strongly denies. He even has an explanation for the DNA on that cigarette butt he found: it must be from his identical twin brother, but he again refuses to give his DNA to check whether that butt was his. Justice assumes that it has the right brother in its sights, although the examining magistrate has already decided at an earlier stage to lift F’s pre-trial detention.

Tadic was met on the night of July 27 to 28 after he had been out for dinner. When he parked his car at his house in Amsterdam South, he saw two men. When it turned out that they were targeting him, probably because of the expensive watch on his wrist, Tadic ran.

Feint from Tadic

The two men managed to hit him with a scooter. After a short exchange of some blows back and forth, the footballer pretended to surrender, only to run again. He eventually fled into a hotel and alerted the police.

It later turned out that there was a level beacon in the exhaust of the footballer’s car. CCTV footage from the area showed how men in helmets were waiting prior to the attempted robbery. In the images, the police recognized Mohamed el K., who in the past was counted among the Top 600 (of frequent offenders), and Mohammed F.

Dusan Tadic, here still in his Ajax time. ©Getty Images

