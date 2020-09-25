The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput still remains a riddle to the people. Three agencies are investigating this case, but Sushant’s family is worried about how much success has been achieved in this case so far. Sushant Singh’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has expressed concern after the investigation into the Sushant Singh case now leads to a drugs connection in Bollywood.

Vikas Singh while talking to the media said, “Sushant’s family feels that the investigation is going in a different direction. All attention is now diverted to the drugs case. AIIMS director told me that Sushant died due to strangulation. “

Sushant’s father’s lawyer further said, “Today we are helpless because we do not know in which direction the case is going.” To date, the CBI has not held a single press conference to find out what they have received. I am not happy with the speed at which the investigation is being conducted.

Also read: Raut defends Bollywood’s drugs connection, says – where there is no addiction

Today, we are helpless as we don’t know which direction the case is going in. Till today, CBI has not done a press briefing on what they have found out. I’m not happy with the speed at which the case is going: Vikas Singh, lawyer of the father of Sushant Singh Rajput https://t.co/qyBzzdDFbh – ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2020

Significantly, when the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case, investigates, the connection of drugs with Bollywood has been going on. The big drugs group of Bollywood is on the radar of NCB in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput case. Many big Bollywood actresses have come out in the drugs case. On Friday, Rakulpreet Singh was questioned by the NCB. Now the news is coming that Rakul has confessed that he had talked to Riya about drugs.

According to an India Today report, ‘Rakul Preet Singh has admitted that in 2018, he had chatted with Riya about drugs. Rakul said that Riya had left the drugs in his house and talked about the same. Riya wanted to get her drugs back. This was the only thing between the two. Rakul also told that she has never taken drugs nor did she know any drug peddlers. Apart from Rakul, Deepika also reached out to the NCB for interrogation of Karishma Prakash, manager of Padukone.

Also read: When DGP Gupteshwar Pandey told Riya in Sushant case ‘Okat’

Earlier, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned Deepika Padukone on Friday to record her statement in the narcotics case. Deepika was supposed to be involved in the investigation on the first Friday itself, but late on Thursday she reached Mumbai from Goa, so now she will come to the NCB office for questioning on Saturday.