Monterrey.- The Jaime Rodríguez’s lawyer “El Bronco”, refused to give answers about the suspension of the hearing against the former governor of Nuevo León that was scheduled for this Friday, March 8, 2022.

Under the argument of a trip to the airport, the lawyer for “El Bronco” kept quiet about the suspension of the hearing due to the accusations about abuse of authority in the case of the requisition of the Ecovía faced by the ex-governor of Nuevo León.

Attorney Gabriel García arrived at the Apodaca prison around 10:00 am, earlier than usual, and was inside for about 90 minutes.

Read more: They are liars! AMLO responds to US senators who accuse him of using the FGR for political purposes

“I’m going to the airport,” he said bluntly, “there are no comments“.

The attorney, along with a colleague from the legal team, quickly got into the truck at 11:32 am and headed toward the highway to Nuevo Laredo.

As recently as Wednesday, García declared that the defense of “El Bronco” was ready for the hearing on April 8, after defining the last details with the former state governor about the legal strategy they were preparing for the court date.

However, hours later it was revealed that the Public Ministry Agent in charge of the case notified that it was not feasible to hold the imputation hearing.

Read more: “There is openness whenever there are coincidences”: AMLO for energy reform rules out authoritarianism

The hearing, originally scheduled for April 8, was postponed, although a new date was not specified.

“El Bronco” will still have a hearing with a federal judge on April 12, in which it will be defined if it is a case of federal jurisdiction.