Synergy lawyer Palyulin urged Russians not to say “yes” or “no” to scammers

Anton Palyulin, a lecturer at the Department of Fundamental Legal and Social-Humanities Disciplines at Synergy University, said that one should be as reserved as possible when talking on the phone with strangers. He said this spoke out in a conversation with the Prime agency.

Palyulin named stop words for Russians when talking to scammers and recommended not to say “yes” or “no”, since they can be recorded and used in a dialogue with a bank robot. Instead, he urged to choose the phrases “hello” or “I’m listening to you”.

The lawyer reminded that banks and law enforcement officials never call by phone. Representatives of these areas do not require account details or personal data.

Earlier, Russians were told about a new trick of fraudsters before the Day of Knowledge. The attackers create fake websites of stationery and clothing stores, which turn out to be phishing.