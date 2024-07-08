Lawyer Badamshin: Military court to announce verdict for Berkovich and Petriychuk on July 8

On July 8, the Second Western District Military Court will announce the verdict in the criminal case against theater director Evgenia Berkovich and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk (Both are included in the register of extremists and terrorists by Rosfinmonitoring) on the justification of terrorism. In a conversation with RIA News said lawyer Sergei Badamshin.

According to him, the court’s decision is scheduled to be announced at 18:30 Moscow time.

The prosecutor requested that the defendants be sentenced to six years of imprisonment in a general regime penal colony and a ban on website administration for four years.

On June 13, the court closed the trial at the request of the state prosecutor, who reported threats being received on social media against a trial participant.

The basis for bringing Berkovich and Petriychuk to trial was the production of “Finist – the Clear Falcon”. Secret witness “Nikita” from the theater industry brought a recording of the play, made on a phone, to law enforcement agencies. He explained that the performance raised questions in him, since the terrorists were shown as victims, and the Russian state was blamed. According to him, he testified anonymously in court, as he feared for his career.