The appointment will take place in the Governing Council this Thursday Miguel Ángel Pouget, in a file image.

The Cartagena lawyer Miguel Angel Pouget will be the new general secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, Youth and Sports, replacing Antonio Alfonso Cutillas, who happens to occupy the same position but in the Department of Business, Industry and Spokesperson.

The appointment will take place in the Governing Council this Thursday. The Ministry of Tourism, based in Cartagena, is shared by PP and Cs, by virtue of the 2019 government pact. The popular ones have the counselor, Cristina Sánchez, and several general directors, while Cs has the general secretary and other positions of the second echelon.

Miguel Ángel Pouget is a veteran Cartagena lawyer, who has been practicing his profession since 1988. He has been a professor at the School of Legal Practice and a member of the Economic and Social Council (CES) representing consumer associations. He has also been a member of the Board of Directors of the Cartagena Bar Association. He joined Ciudadanos in 2015.