Lawyer Bernardo Fenelon decided to leave the defense of former lieutenant colonel Mauro Cid, former assistant Jair Bolsonaro (PL), after documents from an investigation carried out by the CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) of the 8th of January indicated that Cid tried to negotiate a luxury Rolex watch for BRL 300,000. In addition, a PF report says that the lieutenant colonel would have arranged with his father, General Lourena Cid, to deliver US$ 25,000 in cash to Bolsonaro. Fenelon claimed “intimate issues”, but did not detail the reason for leaving Cid’s defense in the case. His replacement has yet to be defined.