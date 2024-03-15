In a newly surfaced audio recording by Peter R. de Vries, a second client says that Khalid Kasem offered him to bribe an official. After a publication by the AD about a similar case, the former lawyer previously responded that he only wanted to have an outstanding invoice paid. But this second client says that Kasem did not owe him any money. De Vries didn't know anything: “Otherwise I would have said: 'Are you completely out of control?'”

