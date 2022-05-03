The well-known law firm Maes Law will immediately stop all corona cases and for that reason is breaking the collaboration with well-known corona skeptics such as Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Jan Bonte and Raisa Blommestijn. That confirms lawyer Bart Maes to this site. “My office mates and I have been called out for everything that is dirty and ugly. Due to the enormous polarization, the emotional and financial costs have simply turned out to be too high.”

#Lawyer #tired #corona #cases #cancels #cooperation #wellknown #critics