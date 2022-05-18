Home page politics

Of: Momir Takac

Split

Christine Lambrecht (SPD), Federal Defense Minister. © Christophe Gateau/dpa/archive image

Defense Minister Lambrecht has been criticized for a controversial helicopter flight with her son. Now the SPD politician has probably been reported.

Berlin – Federal Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has been criticized for a helicopter flight with her son. In connection with the matter, the SPD politician has now apparently been reported by a lawyer.

The Düsseldorf lawyer justifies his ad with an initial suspicion of breach of official secrecy and violation of other official duties, the portal reported The Pioneer on Sunday (May 15), citing the lawyer.

Lambrecht displayed: Düsseldorf lawyer justify display with initial suspicion of breach of official secrecy

He therefore accuses Lambrecht of having written on her private Instagram account about a visit to a “top secret” unit in connection with her controversial helicopter flight with her son.

According to the lawyer, such a designation of the unit already fulfills the suspicion of the betrayal of official secrets, reported The Pioneer. The same can apply to the publication of photos.

Controversial helicopter flight: majority for Lambrecht’s resignation

The complaint went to the public prosecutor’s office in Berlin. Lambrecht has been criticized because on Wednesday before Easter, accompanied by her son, she traveled from Berlin in a government helicopter to visit the troops in Schleswig-Holstein.

Then she went on vacation with her son to Sylt. According to the Federal Ministry of Defence, such a journey is permissible. Lambrecht therefore assumed the costs as required. Nevertheless, a majority of Germans spoke out in favor of Lambrecht’s resignation. (mt/afp)