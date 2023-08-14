Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/13/2023 – 20:09

Lawyer Charlesman da Costa Silvano, 37 years old, legal adviser to the prefecture of Alexânia, in Goiás, was shot dead this Saturday, 12. He was cousin of Allysson Silva Lima, mayor of the city, which is close to the capital Goiânia.

According to the Civil Police, Silvano would have been lured into an ambush by a client. During the search for the suspects, three people were shot by the police and one of them died. The alleged mastermind was arrested. According to the police, the motive for the crime would be passion.

Charlesman was a lawyer for one of the suspects, identified as Gilberto Gomes de Oliveira. According to the investigation, when Oliveira was arrested, accused of drug trafficking, his lawyer allegedly had an affair with his wife. Upon learning of the fact, the client decided to kill the lawyer.

Messages found on the victim’s cell phone showed that Oliveira made an appointment with Silvano at the place where he was killed, in Setor Clube Nova Florida. When the lawyer arrived in his car, there was an argument and the suspect shot him at least seven times.

The man was seen fleeing on a red motorcycle. After seeing the messages on the cell phone, the police went after Oliveira, who had hidden in his mother’s house. The suspect resisted and was shot in the leg.

At the house, police seized the jacket and motorcycle used by the shooter. Oliveira said the gun was with a friend. There, the police were met with gunfire and reacted. Three people were shot and one of them died. The other two were hospitalized, one in serious condition.

According to the Civil Police, Oliveira’s wife said that her husband would have discovered her involvement with the lawyer when he was arrested, in 2019, accused of drug trafficking. Oliveira was released and is still facing proceedings for this crime.

The woman reported that her husband used cocaine during the night. In the house where he was, the police found a drug-like substance that will undergo analysis.

Father’s Day Race Canceled

The prefecture of Alexânia declared three days of official mourning for the death of the legal advisor. The 2nd Father’s Day Race, which would take place this Sunday, the 13th, was cancelled.

The Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) called the authorities and said it expected the culprits to be punished. “It is unacceptable that, one day after August 11, the date on which the essentiality of advocacy is celebrated for the social and justice system, yet another colleague has been the victim of a barbaric crime and charged with extreme violence”, he said, in note.

The OAB of Goiás and Alexânia also manifested themselves, repudiating the violence and showing solidarity with the victim’s family. Until the afternoon of this Sunday, the 13th, according to the Civil Police, the murder suspect had not constituted another lawyer for his defense.