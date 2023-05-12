The restrictions on the arrest of lawyer Inez Weski have been lifted, but neither the Public Prosecution Service nor its lawyers Rob Baumgardt can share any further information.

Weski was arrested April 21 and has been in custody ever since. Until this week she was in restrictions, that is, she was only allowed to have contact with her lawyer and not with the outside world. That has now been lifted.

Weski (68) is suspected of participating in a criminal organization involved in international drug trafficking and money laundering and violating secrets. She is said to have shared information from her now ex-client Ridouan Taghi from the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught with his contacts in the outside world. On May 4, her detention was extended by thirty days by the council chamber of the Rotterdam District Court.

In a written statement, lawyers Rob Baumgardt and Fébe Schoolderman say they cannot comment on the allegations. "After all, the client remains bound by the confidentiality obligation it has as a lawyer towards all its (former) clients. The defense is therefore bound hand and foot and cannot respond to the content of the allegations, neither in court nor outside."

Taghi conducts his own defense

Not long after her arrest, her lawyers announced that Weski had dropped the defense of her client Ridouan Taghi. Earlier today it was announced that her Taghi will conduct his own defense in the Marengo trial for the time being. In addition, his detention lawyer Thomas van der Horst says that Taghi is looking for new lawyers, but that it is not clear when they should conduct the defense. It is yet another unusual twist in the criminal case.

Crown witness Nabil B. is now also without lawyers. In addition, Weski also assisted the brothers Mario and Mao R. in the case, they are the main suspects. As against Taghi, the brothers were also demanded life imprisonment in June. As a result, four key players in the case are now de facto without a lawyer.

On Monday, the Marengo trial will continue with the rejoinder in the case of Mohamed Razzouki's lawyers. There will be another general hearing in the case on Wednesday. Marengo is about a series of liquidations and attempted liquidations. The verdict in the case, which has been dragging on for years, is scheduled for the end of October.

