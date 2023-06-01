Inez Weski is released. The detention of the Rotterdam lawyer, who was detained for a month and a half, is lifted. There is no longer any reason to detain her any longer, the Rotterdam court said on Thursday afternoon.

The arrest and its aftermath has left the necessary traces with Weski, according to a written response from her lawyers Rob Baumgardt and Fébe Schoolderman: “Today, Mrs. Weski has been released. The Client has not made any statement due to its duty of confidentiality and will not do so. The impact of everything that happened is huge. We urge everyone to respect their privacy.”

Messages forwarded

Inez Weski (68) was arrested on April 21. She is said to have forwarded messages from her former client Ridouan Taghi to her family from prison, allowing the criminal to continue his drug trade. In concrete terms, the OM suspects Weski of participating in a criminal organization. The suspicions against the Rotterdam lawyer arose last summer when the police gained access to a series of decrypted messages between relatives of Taghi.

The police and the judiciary seem very sure of their case and emphasized after the arrest that they ‘didn’t act overnight’. Despite this, her pre-trial detention was not extended by the maximum number of 90 days at the beginning of May, but by 30 days. The reasons for this are not clear, because the hearing at the council chamber took place behind closed doors.

But because of the earlier extension of the pre-trial detention by ‘only’ 30 days, the release does not come as a big surprise. There are a number of reasons why a suspect may be held in jail for longer. For example, because there is a risk that the suspect will flee, make another mistake or because it concerns a very serious crime. That didn’t seem to be the case with Weski from the start.

A fourth argument is that a suspect, once released, can confuse the police investigation by covering up traces or influencing witnesses. This is also referred to as the research interest. The judges in Weski's case apparently do not see that risk at the moment either. Or not anymore. "There is no longer any reason to detain her any longer," the court in Rotterdam wrote.

Suspended

After her arrest, Weski informed her lawyers that she and her office could no longer assist Ridouan Taghi. The main suspect in the extensive liquidation process is still looking for a new defense. In a few weeks, the court will consider Taghi’s situation and how to proceed in his case.

Weski was subsequently suspended by the Bar Association. This is standard procedure when lawyers themselves become suspects in criminal cases. It was later also announced that she had already handed over her office to her son just before her arrest. It was fodder for all sorts of speculation, but according to Guy Weski, the timing of the sale was ‘purely coincidental’.

Duty of confidentiality

Weski was in complete disability for several weeks. That means that during that period she was only allowed to have contact with her lawyers Rob Baumgardt and Fébe Schoolderman. They, in turn, were not allowed to comment on the case. But even when the restrictions were lifted, they did not want to say anything else.

“After all, the client remains bound by the confidentiality obligation it has as a lawyer towards all its (former) clients. The defense is therefore bound hand and foot and cannot respond to the content of the allegations, neither in court nor outside it,” her two lawyers said at the time.