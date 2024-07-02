In an intervention carried out on June 24 in support of the State Supreme Court of Justice (STJE), elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM) seized four weapons located inside a house, which was evicted by court order according to file 912/2023, in the Jardines del Bosque subdivision.

At the scene, preventive police arrested lawyer Miguel Ángel VR for the probable commission of crimes against the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives and disobedience and resistance by private individuals in the early hours of the 25th, according to SSPM personnel.

Official data indicate that the seized weapons were likely evidence of four different investigation files of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and that they were still preserved in envelopes or wrappers with the file numbers 5627/2016, 39967/18, 37-2018-003693 and 37329/2018.

The version of prosecutor Salas

Since last Sunday, El Diario has requested the official version of events from the District Attorney’s Office in the Northern Zone, since the case was in charge of the Public Prosecutor’s Office agent, Alfredo López Pérez, assigned to the Public Service and Adequate Development of Justice Unit.

Prosecutor Carlos Manuel Salas responded, in writing, that “as a background to the investigation, it is known that on June 24, 2024, at approximately 3:33 p.m., agents of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat arrived at the home located in the Jardines del Bosque subdivision in order to collaborate in an eviction, which was ordered by the fifth family judge, for which reason they interviewed citizen Miguel Ángel Vargas (sic), stating that he had no opposition, with regard to the eviction, they located 4 firearms among the belongings, when surprised he proceeded in a riotous manner, which authorized the agents to formalize his arrest, for configuring the possible commission of the act that the law indicates as a crime, designated as disobedience and resistance of individuals.”

The confiscated artifacts

According to STJE data, the eviction was ordered by the fifth civil judge through hearings, as indicated in file 912/23. Several preventive agents were involved in carrying it out, as requested by means of letter number SSPM/CGP/LGG/3429/2024 in support of a lawyer and a court attorney.

The municipal police seized a yellow envelope with a label with the legend CI (investigation folder) 5627/2016, which contained a .22 caliber rifle-type firearm, Winchester brand and serial number B1136911.

A clear plastic bag with red adhesive tape, with a label reading Investigation Folder: 39967/18, containing a black revolver-type pistol with the legend Crosman Arms Co. and serial number 576606644.

Another transparent plastic bag with red adhesive tape, with a label with the legend investigation folder: 37-2018003693, which contained a black pistol with the legend engraved on the barrel Lorcin Miraloma. CA USA model L25 .25, automatic caliber and serial number 219382, with a magazine loaded with four useful cartridges without a brand.

As well as a yellow envelope with red adhesive tape, with a label with the legend Investigation Folder: 37329/2018, the envelope contained a black pistol with the legend PFM16, 17F75193 BB. Cal. (4.5mm) or air gun.

According to information provided by prosecutor Salas, “the capturing agents reported that they were traveling with the asset to the Attorney General’s Office to formalize its disposition, but were not received, stating as justification that said weapons were not within their jurisdiction (without any agreement, only the verbal refusal of the authority).”

He mentioned that four .22, .25, and 4.5 caliber firearms were seized, in addition to compressed gas weapons, which it is noted that none correspond to those contemplated in the Federal Firearms Law.

“Since they do not fall into any of the hypotheses contemplated in paragraph 11 of the Firearms and Explosives Law, the legal norm that protects such action only imposes an administrative sanction (article 77 of the Firearms and Explosives Law), which includes a fine of 10 to 100 days, which must be enforced by the Police and Good Government,” it was reported.

The detainee is released

Salas mentioned that with regard to the submission to the court, with regard to the crime of disobedience and resistance committed by individuals, the National Code in its Arabic 140, states that the detainee will be released, in the unjust criminal cases that do not merit preventive detention and that the agent of the Public Ministry, does not intend to request the most serious measure.

However, the lawyer failed to report the reason for the possession of the firearms that were likely evidence of various investigation files, the type of crime and whether there was an internal investigation against the Public Prosecutor’s Office agents in charge of those files.

Salas said that the weapons are in the custody of the FGE. “Currently, the Temporary Safeguarding of Evidence (Retedi) is in charge of safeguarding evidence.

Staff from this Prosecutor’s Office told El Diario that the detained lawyer was a public prosecutor years ago and that he was released.

Regarding the aforementioned investigation files, they explained that they were initiated during the period in which Jorge Arnaldo Nava López was in charge of this Prosecutor’s Office and explained that these weapons should be under safekeeping or should have been destroyed by military personnel and not in the possession of a private individual, so they did not rule out a possible theft or removal of evidence which, they assured, should be investigated by the internal control body.

None of those interviewed specified which investigative unit had these investigations and whether they were closed.