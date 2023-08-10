Former director-general of the PRF was arrested this 4th (Aug 9) in an investigation into alleged interference in the 2nd round of elections

Lawyer Eduardo Nostrão, who works in defense of the former general director of the PRF (Federal Highway Police), Silvinei Vasques, will go to the headquarters of the PF (Federal Police), in Brasília, to visit the client on the night of this Wednesday (9. Aug.2023). Silvinei was pre-emptively arrested in the morning, in Florianópolis (SC), in an investigation into alleged interference in the 2nd round of elections. The former director allegedly tried to turn the PRF into a “Government Police”according to the PF representation, for the benefit of the then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here’s the full (2 MB).