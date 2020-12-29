Former schemamonk Sergiy Romanov, excommunicated from the church, is in the Investigative Committee, reports Interfax with reference to lawyer Svetlana Gerasimova.

“I am in the Investigative Committee with my client. He was detained and I, as a lawyer, are not given the opportunity to communicate with him, they create all sorts of obstacles, ”the lawyer’s agency quotes.

The press service of the Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Sverdlovsk Region could not get a comment.

Earlier, a law enforcement source said that the former confessor of the Sredneuralsky nunnery was detained to testify.

The spiritual father and founder of the Sredneuralsky women’s monastery, Father Sergius, was excommunicated and defrocked. He received notoriety after speaking out in the midst of a pandemic. In his sermons, Sergiy Romanov called what was happening “pseudo-pandemic” and urged to ignore the restrictive measures taken by the authorities.