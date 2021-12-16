Lawyer Peter Plasman says that the victim in the abuse case against Marco Borsato is not seeking a compensation claim, but ‘recognition of the fact that things have happened that should not have happened’. Plasman assists the now 22-year-old woman and her mother, who filed a complaint against the singer on Monday because of ‘indecent assaults’. That would have taken place for years from the age of fifteen.











The victim who filed a report – name known to the editors – is the daughter of a good friend of the singer. That girlfriend has been a big fan for years, and former assistant of Borsato. The victim says that Borsato has known her since childhood and that the groping started after the girl’s father died in 2013.

Plasman informs this site by e-mail: ,,Filing a report in a sex offense is often a big step. Certainly when the report is directed against a Dutch celebrity, as is now the case, this has serious consequences for all involved. My client becomes a party in criminal proceedings in which everything may be raked up, depending of course on the attitude of Mr Borsato in the proceedings.”

With this Plasman refers to the fact that Borsato denies everything and has previously asked the Public Prosecution Service for an investigation into the ‘source of all accusations against him’.

Plasman’s statement continued: “The girl has been struggling with what happened for a long time and she is now strong enough to handle the consequences of her step. She feels damaged and has the fervent hope that it will be recognized that things have happened that should not have happened. As a declarant, the girl can submit a financial claim in the criminal proceedings in a fairly simple manner. However, it is not about money for her and she will therefore not claim compensation. After acknowledgment, my client hopes to be able to close this nasty chapter and move on with her life. For that reason, there is now a serious but also nuanced declaration, with supporting material.”

Geert-Jan Knoops, Marco Borsato’s lawyer, has chosen not to respond for the time being.

Treated faster

Borsato’s case is being treated with priority, a spokesperson for the Central Netherlands Public Prosecution Service confirms after reporting by EenVandaag. “This case is being handled more quickly because of the shocked legal order plus the fact that the identity of the declarant is now publicly known, plus the fact that the person who has been reported is a known person. The case is therefore immediately picked up, whereas other comparable cases may have to wait a while. But the investigation will still take several months,” the spokesperson said.