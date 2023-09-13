Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/09/2023 – 14:08

Lawyer Sebastião Coelho da Silva, who is a retired judge and defends Aécio Lúcio Costa Pereira, the first defendant judged by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for participating in the coup acts on January 8th, came into the crosshairs of the National Council of Justice (CNJ) on suspicion of encouraging and financing violent protests in Praça dos Três Poderes.

The national inspector of justice, minister Luís Felipe Salomão, decided to investigate the disciplinary responsibility of magistrates and public servants of the Judiciary in the coup acts. The procedure cited by Sebastião Coelho da Silva was motivated by comments and participation in events.

Sebastião Coelho da Silva is a retired judge from the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories and also worked at the Regional Electoral Court of the Federal District. In front of the STF ministers, in the Court’s plenary session this Wednesday morning, the 13th, he criticized the CNJ’s investigation and classified the attack targeting him as an attempt at intimidation.

“I was informed that the National Council of Justice, through the eminent minister Luís Felipe Salomão, opened a disciplinary procedure to investigate my conduct as a judge. Everyone knows that I have been retired since September 16th of last year. I consider it intimidation. I say to Your Excellency, Minister Solomon, that Your Excellency tried to intimidate me, but it does not intimidate me,” he stated.

The lawyer also promised to hand over his income tax return and bank statements to prove that he did not finance the vandals’ action.

“Not only for the magistrate, before the deadline he set for me, I will do it for the press, because I have nothing to hide and I am not intimidated by absolutely anything. I am an elderly man, 68 years old, with some health problems, who could die at any moment, and I no longer have time to be afraid of anything,” he said.

When he was still a judge, Sebastião Coelho da Silva publicly criticized Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the STF, whom he accused of ‘inflaming’ the country’s political climate. He asked for retirement in September last year as a kind of protest against the minister’s behavior .

Moraes had recently assumed the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and, at his inauguration, in front of then president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), he gave a tough speech in defense of Electoral Justice, the legitimacy of the polls and democracy. The judge, who was at the event, stated that the minister made a ‘declaration of war’.

“What I saw, in my opinion, the eminent minister Alexandre de Moraes made a declaration of war on the country. His speech is a speech that inflames, it is a speech that does not add value, and I do not want to participate in that”, he criticized.

On November 20 of last year, in the camp set up by Bolsonarists in front of the Army HQ, in Brasília, he once again clashed with the minister. The retired judge stated that Moraes ‘does not respect the Constitution’ and even defended his arrest.

“He has been committing crimes for a long time and the Federal Constitution says that arrest can only occur by written order from a judicial authority, that is, a judge, or in flagrante delicto. Well then. The crimes committed by Alexandre de Moraes are being committed with his decisions. At the moment his decisions are in force, the crime is happening. Therefore, he is in a state of flagrante delicto,” he said at the time.

Lawyer and minister starred in a new chapter of the fight in the STF plenary this Wednesday. After Sebastião Silva tried to minimize the seriousness of the invasion of public buildings, by arguing that not all protesters who entered the headquarters of the Powers should be held responsible for acts of vandalism, Moraes reacted and defended a reprimand from the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB).

“Sometimes the flat earthism and obscure denialism of some people makes it seem like on January 8th we had a Sunday in the park. People came, got a ticket, got in line just like they do at Hopi Hari in São Paulo or at Disney. ‘Now let’s invade the Supreme Court and break something here. Now let’s invade the Senate. Now let’s invade the Planalto Palace. Now let’s pray from the Senate president’s chair.’ It is so ridiculous to hear this that the Brazilian Bar Association, which is an uncompromising defender of democracy, should not allow it”, criticized the minister.