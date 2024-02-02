Lawyer for man killed in Papuda calls for Moraes' arrest for torture

Cleriston Pereira da Cunha died in November 2023 after a sudden illness; he was arrested for the 8th of January

Thiago Pavinatto, lawyer for the family of Cleriston Pereira da Cunha, who died in the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, called for the arrest of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes for torture, ill-treatment and abuse of authority.

The request was made to the president of the STF, minister Roberto Barroso, this Friday (2.Feb.2024). The document has 65 pages. Here's the complete (PDF – 2 MB).

In addition to prison for various crimes, Pavinatto asked for Moraes' removal from his position as STF minister and compensation for moral damages.



In December 2023, Edjane Cunha, Cleriston's widow, asked to leave “immediate” de Moraes. In the petition, he stated that even with a favorable opinion from the PGR for release“Moraes did not grant freedom”.

CHRONOLOGY

Cleriston was arrested for participating in the extremist acts of January 8th. His cell phone is part of the material seized by the PF to investigate the case.

