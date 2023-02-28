Mariel Miró Colonthe Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s lawyer and wife Emma Colonel In the United States, he is working tirelessly to improve the capo’s prison conditions. In addition to her work as a lawyer, Miró Colón has decided to follow her passion for music and make yourself known as a singer.

During a visit to Miami to promote his first single, ‘La Abogada’a ranchera with traces of a bolero and a theme of heartbreak, Miró Colón took the opportunity to denounce the lack of interest shown by human rights organizations in the case of ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán and the lonely isolation suffering in prison of maximum security known as Colorado Supermax ADX.

Despite the fact that various public figures, such as former US President Barack Obama and Pope Francis, have denounced prolonged solitary confinement, no change has yet taken place. miro colon has contacted multiple groups advocating for the elimination of solitary confinement in prisons, but so far none have wanted to support or engage with them.

The lawyer’s current strategy includes getting help from the Mexican government so that Guzmán Loera is transferred to Mexico. In January of this year, the Mexican president Andres Lopez Obrador He said that his government will review whether or not the request submitted by the lawyers is appropriate and added that “you always have to leave the door open when it comes to human rights.”

Miró Colón, who is Puerto Rican and has a law degree from New York’s Hofstra University and a doctorate in criminal justice, was part of the team that represented ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán in the so-called “trial of the century”, which in July 2019 concluded with the maximum sentence for the Mexican drug trafficker. He currently also represents Emma Coronel, the wife of the capo, who is also imprisoned in the United States.

In her work as a lawyer, Miró Colón assures that since her imprisonment, ‘El Chapo’ is suffering “torture” living in conditions of maximum isolation. In addition, the lawyer emphasizes that women can do many things well and there is nothing that forces them to stay in just one, referring to her passion for music and her work in the Guzmán case.

In summary, Mariel Miró Colón is a lawyer Committed to improving the prison conditions of Joaquín Guzmán and also a singer who seeks to make herself known in the music industry. While promoting her music, the lawyer denounces the disinterest of human rights organizations in Guzmán’s case and works on a strategy to get her transferred to Mexico.

