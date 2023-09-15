Larissa de Araújo was reprimanded by the minister when she complained about the conduct of the trial at the STF

Lawyer Larissa de Araújo cried during oral arguments in the trial of the 3rd defendant in the extremist acts of January 8th at the STF (Supreme Federal Court), this Thursday (September 14, 2023). She is responsible for the defense of Matheus Lima de Carvalho Lázaro, sentenced to 17 years in prison for 5 crimes, including coup d’état and violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law.

In his speech, Araújo complained about the fact that the lawyers had not received adequate treatment at the beginning of the session. “The first time I came [ao STF], I sit as a lawyer. On the 1st day of the hearing, I am ignored by the PGR [Procuradoria Geral da República]by the reporting minister, who didn’t even greet us”he said.

Watch (1min29s):

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, rapporteur of the case, reprimanded the lawyer. He said that STF judges are closely dedicated to all processes.“Unlike, sometimes, the lawyer herself, who missed the deadline for closing arguments, simply missed the deadline. But this rapporteur, out of respect for due legal process, set a deadline for the Public Defender’s Office,” declared.

Araújo continued his oral argument. She criticized the process, claiming it did not follow the Constitution. The lawyer said that the defendant was arrested “no criteria” because the “sentences have already been given”.