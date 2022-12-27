Former lawyer for Apple Inc. Jaina Richardson Witt filed a suit against the company in the California Supreme Court seeking compensation for material loss and emotional distress. She says the iPhone maker illegally fired her after she complained of abuse from a male co-worker. Bloomberg December 27th.

Richardson Witt, who has identified herself as an Asian single mother, claims the company took action after it became aware of her “domestic abuse victim status,” denying her access to higher-level jobs and hindering her career advancement.

Whitt has been a patent attorney for Apple since 2006, and in that time has risen to the status of director of intellectual property operations, but has also faced discrimination. The white male supervisor “favored white men and subjected minorities, women, and employees with disabilities to discriminatory treatment,” she wrote in a December 20 complaint filed in a California state court.

Discrimination, she said, manifested itself in personnel decisions, mentoring, appointments and invitations to meetings. Another problem for the ex-lawyer was a romantic relationship with a colleague, which came to domestic violence and death threats.

She asked Apple to protect her digital accounts after the woman’s iPhone was hacked. Witt also showed a video of a white male colleague holding a gun to his head and shared evidence of “threats to kill and terrorize”. But the company refused to participate in this, pointing out to the employee the need to solve their problems on their own.

Witt recalled in a court filing that the company spent more than $630,000 defending CEO Tim Cook in 2021 from a woman stalking him. In April, she published an essay describing Apple’s revenge and discrimination. The company launched an investigation into the behavior of the lawyer, after which it fired Witt in July “based on allegations that she violated Apple policy,” the ex-employee of the corporation said in a complaint.

Apple reported the harassment of CEO Tim Cook by a woman in January 2022. The corporation went to court, after which the suspect was temporarily banned from approaching company employees, owning weapons, entering any Apple property and visiting Cook’s residence in Palo Alto.