Lawyer Bénédicte Ficq will file a complaint on behalf of more than two thousand people against (former) managers of Teflon factory Chemours. She confirmed this on Monday NRCafter reporting of Follow The Money. If the Public Prosecution Service (OM) converts the report of deliberate and unlawful criminal pollution of the environment endangering public health into criminal prosecution, this could lead to prison sentences for company executives.

Opposite FTM Ficq declares to opt for the personal approach, so that managers can no longer hide behind a company. “Companies are not that impressed by an imposed compensation or a fine. They simply include that in the product price.” The lawyer says top executives — who she opposes NRC “the man behind the polluting industry” — wanting to point out “that it is not normal for you to make your environment sick, that it is a crime.”

Ficq also filed a complaint against the (former) executives against Tata Steel on behalf of residents. A police investigation into the steel company in Velsen-Noord has now been underway for a year and a half. Ficq is confident that Chemours will also get to that point.

Important precedent

In the event of prosecution, it is up to the Public Prosecution Service to determine, on the basis of an investigation, which (former) executives it will eventually prosecute, and how far back in time it will go. According to Ficq, should executives of the company end up in prison, this would set an important precedent in the Netherlands.

The Teflon factory in Dordrecht of the American chemical company Chemours (formerly DuPont) polluted the environment for decades, while lying about the risks. Documents held by investigative journalism program Zembla point out that Chemours already knew thirty years ago that the large quantities of toxic and carcinogenic PFAS that the company discharged were seriously contaminating the groundwater under the plant and in the surrounding area. The government was warned about this, but hardly took any action.