The Catalan lawyer Eva Parera has officially nominated herself as one of the candidates for the presidency of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) with a letter addressed to the assembly members, asking for their support to formalize her candidacy. Parera's move comes after the five-day period opened this Sunday for candidates to present the 21 endorsements necessary to become candidates. The lawyer, former president of the Valents political party and former deputy of the Parliament of Catalonia for the Popular Party, now needs to gather the endorsements to run for the position.

In the letter in which she announced her candidacy, Parera says she feels “very concerned about the news of corruption” in the RFEF “appearing in all national and international media” and also about “the great loss of time in the negotiations with the “FIFA for the 2030 World Cup, which has already stated that it does not consider the current leaders as valid interlocutors.”

To make his candidacy official, Parera must present 21 endorsements from the members of the General Assembly within a period of five days, since on Friday, April 12, the candidates for the presidency will be provisionally proclaimed.

The RFEF has set the date of Monday, May 6, to hold the General Assembly that will elect the president and, after this first election, the organization will hold a second electoral process, which must be before the end of the year to elect the new General Assembly. which will be the one that votes for a president for the 2024-2028 cycle.

In addition to Parera, journalist and radio host Carlos Herrera and Pedro Rocha, who replaced Luis Rubiales in office, have announced that they will run for office.

