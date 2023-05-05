USA.- The defense of Jorge Ivan Gastelumalias “Cholo Ivan“, denounced this Thursday before a court of United States of America (USA) the alleged hard and improper conditions in which he currently lives in prison.

“Cholo Ivan” this accused of drug trafficking for him US Governmentwas extradited a month ago, and it’s in wait of judgment.

As previously reported, Jorge Iván Gastélum he was a bodyguard Joaquín Archivaldo “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, his chief of securityand key piece in it Sinaloa cartel for the transfer of drug to American lands.

Through a judicial document, the lawyer Alfred Guillaume asked the District of Columbia Court to order the transfer of "El Cholo Iván" to another area of ​​the alexandria jail, in the state of Virginia, in which he is confined, or that he is taken to another jail of the country, published by the Efe agency and the news outlet El Siglo de Torreón.

Guillaume argues that Gastélum is under arrest conditions “unduly harshwhich are not up to acceptable standards”.

He lawyer details that to gastelum He is only allowed to leave his cell for 2 hours a day, between midnight and 2:00 in the morning, to shower and to be able to call his relatives who live in Mexico, who cannot sleep all night because of the lights what are they on at all hours in the area where he is and for the noise of the constant arrival of new inmatesand which only has a blanket in his cell and that Does the air conditioning bother you?.

Lawyer Guillaume also denounced that the Alexandria prison management refuses to put Gastélum in another area of ​​the prison, due to his “high-profile status” as an inmate.

About ‘El Cholo Iván’

Jorge Iván Gastélum, alias "El Cholo Iván", is accused of conspiracy to traffic drugs.

If you are found guilty at trial, gastelumcould be damned to a maximum penalty of life in prison, plus another 30 years in prison for weapons-related offences. (his ex-boss of him, “El Chapo” Guzmán, received that sentence: life imprisonment plus 30 years in prison).

“El Cholo Iván” helped “El Chapo” Guzmán to escape on January 8, 2016 from an operation by the federal forces of Mexico carried out in a house in Los Mochis, Ahome. They fled through the sewage tunnels, hours later they surfaced and stole a vehicle, which was intercepted by federal police on the highway, who apprehended them both.

In 2017, “El Chapo” Guzmán was extradited to the US, and in 2019 he was sentenced to life imprisonment.