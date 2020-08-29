The Turkish lawyer Ebru Timtik, convicted of terrorist allegations, died after 238 days on a hunger strike in Istanbul. This was announced by her law firm on Twitter on Friday. Timtik died a “martyr’s death” in a hospital on Thursday, it said. The EU Commission reacted with dismay and urged Turkey to make progress on the rule of law and the protection of fundamental rights.

The lawyer wanted to achieve a fair trial with the hunger strike. She and her colleague Aytac Ünsal, who was also convicted of terrorist charges, went on a hunger strike in February. Ünsal is currently in hospital for treatment because of his condition.

Just a few days ago, several lawyers’ associations had demanded the release of the two human rights lawyers. Both were in critical condition, it said. Timtik’s law firm called for a solidarity meeting in front of the Istanbul Bar Association on Friday before she was buried.

According to supporters, Timtik was among a total of 18 lawyers in Turkey who were sentenced to long prison terms for alleged membership in a terrorist organization. All are involved in associations that often represent opposition, it said.

A court in Istanbul had sentenced Timtik to more than 13 years and Ünsal to more than ten years in prison in 2019. Both were charged with links to the left-wing extremist DHKP-C, which is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey.

Bundestag Vice President Claudia Roth was shocked by Timtik’s death and also sees Berlin as an obligation. “The systematic human rights violations, the suppression of opposition forces and the erosion of freedom of the press and the rule of law in Turkey must no longer be accepted by the federal government,” said Roth. (dpa)