Lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky spoke about the meeting with fashion designer Zaitsev in Paris

Lawyer Alexander Dobrovinsky commented on the death of Russian fashion designer Vyacheslav Zaitsev in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Dobrovinsky called Zaitsev a legend, and also spoke about meeting him in Paris. “He looked at the bright colors of shops and boutiques and somehow said to me a little sadly: “You know, I have a dream. I don’t know if it will come true or not, but there is hope. I want our women to have both the opportunity and taste. How they deserve it.” I will never forget, ”the lawyer shared.

Vyacheslav Zaitsev died at the age of 86 in a hospital in Moscow on April 30. He was taken to a medical facility with bleeding in his stomach.

Slava (Vyacheslav Mikhailovich) Zaitsev is a Russian fashion designer, a native of the city of Ivanovo, a graduate of the Moscow Textile Institute. Sketches of the first collection, created by him for the experimental and technical clothing factory of the Mosoblsovnarkhoz, were published in the Paris Match magazine, and Zaitsev was recognized abroad. He worked at the House of Fashion Models on Kuznetsky Most, led the indoshiva factory No. 19.