Rashkin’s lawyer stated that the deputy was not at the scene of the accident with the moose near Saratov

Former State Duma deputy Valery Rashkin was not at the scene of the accident with the moose in the Saratov region, he was in another region. This was reported by his lawyer in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

Earlier it became known that on the night of October 29, 2021, Rashkin and his friends were hunting for an elk in the Saratov region. However, the men did not have a hunting permit. After killing the animal, they hid the weapon, cut up the carcass and put it in the trunk. The prey was found by employees of the regional hunting committee when they stopped the deputy’s car.

On April 22, 2022, the Kalininsky District Court sentenced the deputy to three years probation and banned him from hunting for two years. On May 23, the Saratov Regional Court rejected the defendant’s appeal against the verdict in the illegal hunting case. On May 25, Valery Rashkin was stripped of his mandate early after the guilty verdict came into legal force.

On February 1, 2023, the First Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Saratov upheld the sentence of former State Duma deputy Valery Rashkin, who illegally killed an elk.