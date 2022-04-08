He was professor emeritus at the USP Law School; worked in the promotion of Human Rights during the military dictatorship

The lawyer and professor emeritus at the USP Law School (University of São Paulo) Dalmo de Abreu Dallari died at the age of 90, in São Paulo, this Friday (8.Apr.2022) from respiratory failure. The death was confirmed in a statement released by the family.

Dallari graduated in law from USP in 1957. Seven years later, in 1963, he was approved, in 1963, in a competition to teach at the university. After the military dictatorship (1964-1985), he took a stand against repression.

The lawyer’s wake will be at the USP Law School, in São Paulo. The time and date for the publication of this report were not disclosed.

Here is the note from the family of Dalmo de Abreu Dallari:

“The family of Professor Dalmo de Abreu Dallari communicates his death, which took place today in São Paulo, due to respiratory failure.

“Teacher Dalmo de Abreu Dallari was 90 years old and leaves a wife, 7 children, 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, and several generations of students and followers, to whom he dedicated himself in more than 60 years of teaching and acting in the promotion of human rights.

“The wake will be held at the Law School of the University of São Paulo, at Largo de São Francisco, 95”.



“Dallari Family – Apr 8, 2022”.

REPERCUSSION

the former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Dilma Rousseff (PT) mourn the lawyer’s death. Alexandre de Moraes, minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) and Dallari’s postgraduate adviser, also spoke out.

The IASP (Instituto dos Advogados de São Paulo) released a note on Dallari’s death: “Emeritus holder of the Faculty of Law of the University of São Paulo, an illustrious lawyer and politician from São Paulo, he was a defender of democracy and a present voice of good law. Brazil and the legal community will always be grateful for his teachings and lucid voice”.