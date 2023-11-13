The Portuguese prosecutor’s office, which is investigating a corruption scandal in the country’s government, admitted that the name of the country’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa appeared in documents by mistake, which led to his resignation. As Costa’s lawyer Manuel Magalhaes e Silva reported on November 13, in the transcript of the telephone wiretapping he was confused with Economy Minister Antonio Costa Silva.

It is noted that we are talking about wiretapping a telephone conversation between the former director of the Start Campus company, Afonso Salema, and businessman Diogo Lacerdo Machado, a consultant to the company. In it, Salema asks Machado to ask the national government to intervene in changing the economic activity codes.

“It was Lacerdo Machado who told the prosecutor’s office that this mistake actually occurred, and the prosecutor’s office admitted it,” the lawyer reports Euraсtiv, who told reporters before entering the courtroom in Lisbon.

The lawyer added that the name “António Costa” was mentioned in the conversation, but it did not refer to the outgoing prime minister, but to the Minister of Economy, António Costa Silva, and the prosecutors made a mistake.

Before this, on November 7, it became known that Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa submitted his resignation to the country’s president in connection with a corruption investigation in his circle. This came after police searched his official residence and also detained his chief of staff, Vitor Escaria. The searches are related to the alleged receipt of monetary rewards for the issuance of concessions for lithium mining and the construction of a hydrogen plant.

The Prime Minister was not officially named as a suspect, but it was reported that he allegedly appeared in a telephone conversation with Start Campus employees as the name of an official who would help settle formalities on the projects.

On November 9, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, after a scandal with the resignation of the prime minister, announced the dissolution of parliament and early elections scheduled for March 10, 2024.