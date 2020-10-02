The defender of the Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving a sentence in the United States, said he would not be transferred to another prison. TASS…

“The information we have comes down to the fact that they will not transfer him to another prison,” said Aleksey Tarasov.

The lawyer also noted that Yaroshenko is still in quarantine.

We will remind, in September, Tarasov said that the Russians are going to be transferred to a private penitentiary institution. At the same time, he noted that the name of this prison is still unknown to him.

Recall that in 2011, Yaroshenko was sentenced in the United States to 20 years in prison on charges of preparing to transport a large consignment of cocaine. He is in Dunberry Prison, Connecticut.

The Russian denies guilt and considers the case to be fabricated. In July, Alexei Tarasov said that Yaroshenko’s defense expects to enter into a class action against the administration of the Danberry prison in order to secure the release of a Russian citizen.