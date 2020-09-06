The brothers Shouvik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday. He is accused of being involved in illegal drug dealing. ED shared many chats of Riya, after which the drug angle also came out in Sushant case. Some messages from Sushant’s sister Priyanka have also come up in which she was seen telling some medicines to Sushant. On the basis of those points, the lawyer of Shauvik, Satish Maneshinde, put some things in front of Metropolitan Magistrate Joshi for his bail.

Priyanka was giving medicines illegally

He told that Shauwik’s sister Riya Chakraborty met Sushant in 2013 at YRF. After this, the two became close friends after 13 April 2019. She remained with Sushant till 8 June 2020. Maneshinde told that after the debate about treatment, Sushant had asked Riya to go and take all the goods from the house. He told that his sister was told by Priyanka and wanted to take medicines without prescription. The doctor who gave the medicines had never consulted Sushant.

Were taking drugs despite doctors refusal

Riya was insisting that Sushant continue the treatment of the 5 doctors with whom he had settled in Mumbai. He stopped treatment and was not taking medicines. On the contrary, he was taking psychotropic drugs regularly. He was also denied by doctors.

Riya-Shouvik never took narcotic drugs

Maneshinde claimed that Shouvik Chakraborty and Riya Chakraborty never took any narcotic / psychotropic drugs. Both are ready to give blood and drug tests. He said that he was taking drugs long before Riya came into his life. Riya knows that he also used to take drugs on sets of ‘Kedarnath’ in 2016-17. He did not develop this addiction after meeting Riya. He was still taking drugs after doctors refused.

No drugs were found from Shovik

Maneshinde also said that nothing has been received from Shouvik except for electronic messages. These also have to be proved in the trial. He also said that according to Sushant’s doctor, he had a mental health problem since the age of 20.