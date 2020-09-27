In the drugs case, Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested Kshitij Prasad, a former associate of Dharma Productions. Incidents are assistant assistants. The NCB also found ganja from their house in the raid on Saturday 26 September. While Kshitij is on NCB remand till 3 October, his lawyer Satish Manashinde claims that the investigating agency is pressurizing Kshitij to name Karan Johar in the drug link. However, the NCB has rejected these claims. The NCB says that it is a responsible investigative agency and nothing like this is happening.

Kshitij also said this in front of the magistrate

It is said that during the hearing before the magistrate, Kshitij Prasad is also claimed that the NCB team is pressurizing him to name Karan Johar. Now his lawyer says that his client is being pressurized and harassed in remand.

‘Take the name of Karan Johar or someone associated with him’

Satish Manshinde is also fighting the case of Riya Chakraborty and Shouvik Chakraborty. Manshinde claimed that the NCB has put pressure on Kshatij that if he names either Karan Johar or a prominent person associated with him, he will be released.

NCB bid – allegations baseless, trust not trust

On the other hand, the NCB team says that all these allegations are baseless. The agency says that the ganja was found from Kshitij’s house, his name has been taken by the peddler from several accused in his testimony. Therefore, his words cannot be believed.

NCB Chief took SIT meeting

Narcotics Control Bureau states that it is a professional agency. NCB Chief Rakesh Asthana has also held a meeting with the SIT team probing the Sushant case on Sunday. It is said that NCB will submit its report in the matter in the next 2-3 days. Rakesh Asthana also asked the team to emphasize on who was supplying the drugs instead of going after one group.

20 people arrested so far

The NCB team has arrested 20 people, including Riya Chakraborty, while digging drugs angle in Sushant’s death case. NCB officials say that Horizon’s drug chats have surfaced and that he is part of the ‘Drug Syndicate’. The NCB has also stated that Horizon is not cooperating in the inquiry. The NCB has told the court that Kshitij bought the ganja from alleged drug peddlers Karamjit Singh, Ankush Anreja and Kaizan Ibrahim, who were in touch with Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda.

Rakulpreet also took the name of Kshitij

Kshitij was also named by Rakulpreet Singh during the interrogation. Rakulpreet also took the names of 4 celebrities and told NCB that Kshitij used to supply drugs to all of them.