Bem’s lawyer: Durov’s arrest was preceded by investigation and surveillance

The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov was preceded by a lengthy investigation and surveillance, French lawyer Antoni Behm said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to him, several factors support this version. In particular, an arrest warrant is issued only after a preliminary investigation, during which grounds arise to believe that the suspect is involved in the crime, Bem emphasized.

In addition, Le Bourget Airport, where Durov’s plane landed, accepts private jets, making it more difficult to obtain information about passengers than at a regular airport.

“So either the investigators had someone at Le Bourget who was studying the flight lists every day to detain Pavel Durov, or he or his entourage were wiretapped, or surveillance was organized, or it was the Dubai authorities themselves who secretly passed on information to the French. In any case, this arrest is the result of long work by the investigators,” Boehm concluded.

On the evening of August 24, French intelligence services detained Durov at Le Bourget Airport upon arrival from Azerbaijan. According to the French judiciary, Durov is an accomplice to illegal activities carried out through his messenger, such as drug trafficking, criminal offenses against children, and fraud.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the French authorities are considering a note on granting the Russian side consular access to Durov. The Russian Foreign Minister added that the UAE is also working on this issue, where “there is a group of lawyers who have asked to receive immediate access to Pavel Durov.”