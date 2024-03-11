Defense of defendants claims that STF minister was involved in the arrest of protesters when he was still in charge of the Ministry of Justice

The defense of some of the January 8th defendants filed a request for suspicion of STF minister Flávio Dino – it was sent to the Court on Sunday afternoon (10 March 2024). Here's the complete of the document (PDF – 330 kB).

According to the request, the minister acted in the process that requested the arrest of the suspects as an interested party. Before taking up a seat on the STF, Dino was Minister of Justice.

“The judge is an interested party in the process. The minister was Minister of Justice until a few days ago. He cannot judge a case in which he was an interested party until a few days ago”, says lawyer Ezequiel Silveira, author of the request.

The request sent to the STF refers to the case of Cirne Renê Vetter, accused of participating in extremist acts in early 2023. He is free following a decision by Minister Alexandre de Moraes. However, the lawyer stated that he intends to ask for Dino's impeachment in other investigations involving the case.

Silveira states that the chance of your request being accepted is remote: “All requests we made in these cases were denied. We asked Minister Alexandre de Moraes to be suspected, but this was also denied. However, we must record the request.”