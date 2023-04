How did you feel about the content of this article?

Trump supporters rally in front of the former president’s residence in Florida | Photo: EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Former US President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina, assured this Friday (31) that his client will not be handcuffed when he travels to New York next week for a judge to read the charges made against him by the attorney general’s office. Manhattan and which have yet to be announced.

“The president will not be handcuffed,” Tacopina said in statements to ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​program, stressing that “they will not allow this to become a circus.”

The ex-president’s lawyer also highlighted that he hopes that on the day Trump has to appear, first before the prosecutor’s office and then before judge Juan Manuel Marchan, the security forces will close the streets around the courts and that the courts will also close. your doors.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in a case related to a payment made to buy – allegedly with money from the 2016 presidential election campaign – the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels, who claims to have had sex with the former president in 2006.

Tacopina stressed that Trump will plead not guilty and that he will immediately thereafter file motions “very aggressively against the legal viability of this case.”

“I feel like the rule of law died yesterday in this country,” commented the attorney, who insisted that this case is unprecedented in US history.

According to Tacopina, Trump’s payments to Daniels were made with his own money and not campaign funds.

Finally, he pointed out that when Trump declared two weeks ago that he expected to be indicted in the next two days, he did so based on “rumors and leaks”.

Another lawyer on the former president’s team, Suzan R. Nechels, announced that Trump will appear in court next Tuesday (4) and some of his supporters, such as Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green, confirmed their presence in New York on the same day. day to support you.