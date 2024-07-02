Lawyer Rubilar: Kyiv did not provide Argentina with information on the case of Russian citizen Churkin

Lawyer Christian Rubilar has cast doubt on whether a court in Argentina will grant Kyiv’s request to extradite Russian Igor Churkin, saying Ukraine has not provided the necessary explanations as to why it is in its jurisdiction to hold his trial, reports RIA News.

“The deadline has long expired, and Ukraine cannot explain why it considers itself competent to judge him. It is predictable that the judge will refuse extradition,” Rubilar said.

The lawyer clarified that since the process of transferring Churkin to Ukraine is technically not extradition, but restitution of a fugitive prisoner of war, Kyiv needs to provide an explanation of what it accuses the man of and whether this is a crime.

The hearing of the case on the extradition of the Russian from Argentina to Ukraine began in May 2024. It was noted that Churkin encountered problems in preparing documents for the court when a court interpreter of Ukrainian origin refused to do her job.