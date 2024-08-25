Lawyer Rusyaev: Pavel Durov’s case could become a precedent

The case of Telegram founder Pavel Durov may become a precedent. This is how lawyer Ilya Rusyaev assessed the situation in a conversation with RIA Novosti.

“The case could become a precedent in the context of the responsibility of creators of technology platforms for content distributed by users. It raises important questions about the balance between freedom of speech, the right to privacy and the need to combat crime in the digital age,” Rusyaev said.

He noted that much will depend on the actions of the French authorities and the reaction of the international community.

French intelligence officers detained Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport in Paris as he exited a private jet on Saturday evening, August 24. He is suspected of illegal activities carried out via Telegram, such as drug trafficking, juvenile crimes and fraud. Durov could face up to 20 years in prison. He is due to appear in a French court on Sunday, August 25.