Lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops has asked the Supreme Court to reopen the case surrounding the death of widow Jacqueline Wittenberg (60) in 1999, also known as the Deventer murder case, or to issue an interim judgment. He submitted an extensive response to the highest legal body on Monday in which he says he shows ‘that the advice of the Advocate General should be ignored’.

The Advocate General advised the Supreme Court at the end of August that the case does not need to be reviewed by a court of appeal. However, Knoops wants the forensic investigators from the Cold Cases Team (CCT) of the Amsterdam police to be heard as witnesses. He believes that the Advocate General ‘overlooks important arguments from the CCT report’

According to Knoops, 'the fact is ignored that the Cold Cases Team', which was set up by the Advocate General himself, 'brought new facts to light in 2022 that had been withheld from the judge. If the Court had been able to take note of this, it would most likely have led to an acquittal.' In Monday's written response, the Supreme Court is asked to reopen the case or grant an interim ruling to hear the CCT forensic investigators as witnesses.

The Deventer murder case is one of the best-known court cases in the Netherlands and led to a wave of publications. Wittenberg’s financial advisor Ernest Louwes was sentenced to twelve years in prison in the case. Louwes has served his sentence, but has always denied that he was involved. His lawyer asked for a review. According to Knoops, research by the cold case team has brought new facts to light.

An opinion from the Advocate General is often adopted, but not always. The verdict is provisionally set for December 19.

Ernst Louwes, convicted in the Deventer murder case. © ANP / Freddy Schinkel



