Ralph Tórtima said that the exhibition was intended to affect the defense; Dias Toffoli ordered talks to be held after a request from the OAB

Lawyer Ralph Tórtima Filho, who defends businessman Roberto Mantovani Filho, accused of harassing the son of minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), said that the Federal Police delegate responsible for attaching conversations between him and the client must be held responsible.

In an interview with Power360Tórtima declared that the decision of Minister Dias Toffoli, who removed the conversations from the file this Tuesday (20.Feb.2024) “recognized the illegality of the act”. He also stated that Mantovani, his wife and son-in-law – who were also involved in the episode that occurred at Rome Airport – suffered “a sequence of abuses” in the process.

For the lawyer, delegate Hiroshi Araújo Sakaki, responsible for the annexation, was trying to harm the defense by exposing private conversations. He also said he had no intention of suing the police chief personally, but that it was “unhappy” in your act.

On Monday (Feb 19), the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) took action against the Court and the PGR (Attorney General's Office) against Sakaki, who works directly with Minister Moraes. Tórtima said that the class does not agree to arbitrariness and the violation of professional secrecy.

The PF concluded its investigation into the case on February 16, but without bringing charges. The report stated that Roberto Mantovani Filho insulted Alexandre Barci, Moraes' son, who was hit in the face during an argument with the trio on July 14, 2023.

The accused would be relieved with the conclusion of the investigations and say they believe the case will be closed. “No criminal type fits or can be applied to the events that occurred at Rome airport”said Tórtima.

Read the full interview with lawyer Ralph Tórtima:

Power360: What is your assessment? Is it for Toffoli's decision?

Ralph Tortima: A decision of extreme importance, as it recognized the illegality of the act. But there needs to be accountability and punishment for those responsible, so that violative situations like this do not happen again.

In addition to the inclusion of conversations with your client, do you consider that there were other abuses committed in the PF investigation?

It was a sequence of abuses since they set foot on Brazilian soil. Something difficult to describe.

Mr. Do you intend to take action against the case delegate outside the process? If so, which ones?

Based on the information I have, the OAB has already taken action, which saves me from this unpleasantness. I have nothing personal against this professional, but he was very unhappy in his actions.

What, in your opinion, would be delegate Hiroshi's objective in including excerpts from the conversations?



Trying to reach the defense, exposing something private. The effect was exactly the opposite, as the class of lawyers is united and does not agree with arbitrariness, abuses, or violations of professional secrecy.

How did the Mantovani family receive the decision regarding both the report (which did not indict anyone) and the withdrawal of the conversation between the accused and the defense?

Always with great relief. They are good people, who are not used to this type of conflict. But they always believed that the truth would come to light, as in fact it is happening.

What are the next steps the defense expects in the process?

We believe in archiving, as no criminal type fits or can be applied to the events that occurred at Rome airport. My only regret is that I didn't have a copy of the images, as we would have been able to make everything even clearer.