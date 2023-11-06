Lawyer Bernardini de Pace: “This is why I no longer defend Totti”

The lawyer Annamaria Bernardini de Pace explains why she decided to give up the task of defending Francesco Totti in the separation case from Ilary Blasi.

Interviewed by the magazine Seven, the lawyer declared: “I say to my clients: you adults pay me, but I defend your children, not you. I’ve dumped a lot of clients by giving up the mandate because they didn’t respect their children.”

This is not the case of the former Roma footballer about whom de Pace explains: “It happened like this because there were too many people around, I’m a bully and I wanted to command.”

The lawyer then explains why she now almost always defends men: “They are the real victims. When I started dealing with family law, in 1987, women were the weak party: they were treated at every social level like luxury babysitters. Even the allowance they were given was ridiculous, so at the end of the 1980s I developed the concept of living standards which unfortunately the Supreme Court eliminated last year.”

“But women in the meantime have caught up with men in economic capacity. So it makes no sense for them to be rewarded with something they can do on their own. Now I have to protect the weak part. Right now I have 70% of men as my clients because you have no idea what women have become. Bullies, arrogant, cunning.”