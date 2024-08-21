Home World

Martina Lippl

The yacht drama surrounding British billionaire Mike Lynch sounds unbelievable in many ways. A co-defendant dies under bizarre circumstances. But that’s not all.

Porticello – Tech tycoon Mike Lynch (59) wanted to celebrate his surprising acquittal in a fraud trial that had lasted for years on the luxury yacht “Bayesian”. His lawyer and an important witness for the defense were on board when the sailing ship sank in the sea off the coast of Sicily (Italy) in a storm. Then it was revealed that a co-defendant in the fraud trial had died in an accident shortly before. One dead and three missing – all were involved in the fraud trial in the USA. Their tragic fate, an unbelievable coincidence? The Italian newspaper writes of a “dark curse” that struck the protagonists of the trial. Republic.

Tech billionaire Mike Lynch cursed? Who was on the “Bayesian”?

According to experts, an extreme weather event was responsible for the sinking of the luxury yacht. But the passengers on board were a select group – two of whom played an important role in the fraud trial:

Christopher Morvillo (59) – top lawyer at Clifford Chance who represented Mike Lynch in the fraud trial for twelve years.

Jonathan Bloomer (70) – crowned according to the Financial Times “his long career as an accountant and insurance manager with an unusual starring role.” Blommer appeared as a witness for the defense in the trial against Mike Lynch.

Like Lynch, Johnathan Blommer and Christopher Morvillo are among those missing from the yacht accident off Sicily. The party for the new start to a new life ends in tragedy. Then there is the death of Stephen Chamberlain (52): The former financial manager is run over by a car while jogging near his house and dies.

Spectacular turnaround in the fraud trial involving tech investor Mike Lynch

Mike Lynch arranged one of the largest British tech deals in 2011. The Irish-born man sold his software company “Autonomy” to the computer giant Hewlett-Packard (HP) for eleven billion dollars. In the media, Lynch was celebrated for his success as the “British Bill Gates”. Stephen Chamberlain was the former vice president of finance at “Autonomy”. Jonathan Blommer was also involved as a friend of Lynch.

The “Autonomy” purchase is considered one of the worst takeover debacles in Silicon Valley. The US computer company wrote off billions. HP suspected fraud. Lynch and his former financial manager Stephen Chamberlain were accused of having cooked the books. Lynch was finally extradited to the USA in May 2023 and faced up to 25 years in prison.

In June 2024, billionaire Lynch was surprisingly acquitted of fraud charges by a jury in San Francisco. He had lived under house arrest for more than a year. The 59-year-old himself had always denied all allegations and argued that HP wanted to make him a scapegoat for the botched takeover.

Yacht drama off Sicily – Tech tycoon Lynch probably dead

The sailing trip on the “Bayesian” was intended as a thank you to his lawyers and companions. 22 people were on board the luxury yacht when it sank in a storm in the Mediterranean off Portocelli at dawn on Monday (19 August). 15 of them were rescued. Mike Lynch and five others were apparently only recovered dead; identification is pending (21 August, 5:53 p.m.). The body of one victim was recovered on Monday. (ml)