In Moscow, at the age of 68, lawyer Alexander Kaplan died of coronavirus infection, reports TASS with reference to his colleague Vyacheslav Makarov.

It is clarified that the lawyer died in one of the capital’s hospitals. Kaplan’s wife is also sick with coronavirus, she is now in serious condition in the hospital.

Alexander Kaplan represented the interests of Musa Sadaev, a former member of the federal political council of the People’s Freedom Party, who is accused of stealing Anatoly Chubais’s property. The case was initiated in 2017. The main defendant is Chubais’ former partner Ilya Suchkov. In June this year, the court returned the case to the prosecutor’s office to eliminate the violations.

