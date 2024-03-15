“A sledgehammer blow,” is how the lawyer for Carlo Heuvelman's relatives described the judgment of the court in Leeuwarden. The court ruled on Thursday that no one will be convicted for the manslaughter of Carlo Heuvelman in Mallorca. On the night of July 13, 2021, there were several violent incidents on that Spanish island, involving a group of friends from Hilversum. Several people were injured after the fights, Heuvelman succumbed to his injuries.

The court had sentenced Sanil B. to seven years in prison in November 2022 for the manslaughter of Heuvelman and was convinced that another suspect from the group of friends was responsible for his death. But the court assessed the evidence against Sanil B. differently and acquitted him for his role in Heuvelman's death. However, like his co-suspects, he was sentenced on appeal to sentences for public violence or attempted manslaughter against other victims.

The court's ruling caused a stir among relatives and in society. There was a lot of misunderstanding in television programs and on social media.

This is mainly because there are many indications that the person or those who attacked Heuvelman come from the Hilversum group: a perpetrator outside that group is very unlikely.

1 Is it exceptional that the court convicted Sanil B. and the court acquitted him for manslaughter of Carlo Heuvelman?

No, that happens more often. Criminal law is not a jukebox where you throw a coin and the same thing always comes out, says Sven Brinkhoff, professor of criminal law at the University of Amsterdam. “How evidence is weighed may differ per judicial panel, because criminal law is not mathematics but a weighing.”

The court stripped the evidence against Sanil B. in its judgment. For example, the court found witness statements insufficiently specific and consistent and there were too many doubts about DNA found on B.'s shoe. So the court concluded: although there is some evidence in the file for Sanil B.'s involvement in the violence against Carlo Heuvelman, this is insufficient to state that he was guilty of the deadly violence.

For the surviving relatives, it is sad that everything indicates that the perpetrator comes from the Hilversum group of friends, but that no one could tell what happened to Carlo Heuvelman. During the previous hearing at the court, the judge even said: “Be a man and tell what happened,” he said to the suspects. “The judge has determined in this case: the perpetrator is here in the room,” says Rosa Jansen, chairman of Victim Support. “And a criminal trial is often an end to an initial period of sadness and loss, where people try to regain control. And here it slips through the fingers of the surviving relatives. That stands in the way of recovery.”

2 But if the perpetrator probably comes from the Hilversum group of friends, can't they all be held responsible for the death of Carlo Heuvelman?

No that is not possible. There is collective liability in criminal law, but in the Netherlands it is linked to individual responsibility, says Joost Nan, professor of criminal law at Erasmus University. “If everyone has kicked, then it doesn't matter in court who gave the fatal kick,” says Nan. “But if it is not sufficiently clear who did what, and there is no plan, then you cannot or hardly convict a group of manslaughter.”

This is possible for the accusation of open violence, as members of a group do not have to have committed violence themselves to be convicted of it. Several suspects in the Mallorca case were also convicted of this offense. The maximum penalty for public violence is much lower than for manslaughter.

3 Why does individual responsibility play such a major role in manslaughter?

People can receive stiff sentences for manslaughter, says Professor Brinkhoff, so there must be real hard evidence at an individual level. “It means a punishment, a criminal record and a stamp: that you are responsible for someone's death.”

Legally, relatives can usually follow it, says chairman Jansen of Victim Support. “But emotionally that is a different matter. In this case it is so bitter that there is a devilish dilemma.”

And yet, says chairman Dennis Wolters of the Dutch Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, it is in everyone's interest that the following does not apply to such serious crimes: you were there, so you are there. “It is better not to convict nine guilty people than to have one innocent person serve an unjustified prison sentence.

And that is sometimes unpalatable, but one day we can all end up in court as suspects. Then cases such as the Mallorca case may well be the sacrifices for society to protect every citizen against wrongful conviction.”