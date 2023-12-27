Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

The mother of a two-year-old girl is suspected of negligent homicide. Her lawyer speaks of a “serious accident” and asks for your understanding.

Bingen – Last Tuesday (19. December) After days of searching, there was sad certainty about the fate of a two-year-old girl from Bingen. The toddler's body was recovered from a river near his parents' home by rescue divers. Police reported that the child was killed late Sunday afternoon (December 17th) is said to have left the house and then disappeared without a trace.

Public prosecutor's office investigates: lawyer speaks about allegations against mother

The public prosecutor's office has now started an investigation against the mother. The suspicion: negligent homicide. It cannot currently be ruled out that the mother may have neglected her duty of care towards her daughter.

Detlef Kröger, the mother's lawyer, comments on this South Courier about what is happening and appeals to the public to show understanding. Kröger emphasizes that this is a “serious accident” and that it is impossible to monitor children around the clock.

The 24-year-old Moldovan, the child's mother, was deeply affected. Kröger asks for leniency “because a mother here lost her child in a most tragic way.”

Misfortune in Bingen: The mother's lawyer talks about misunderstandings and appeals to the public

According to information from those close to the 24-year-old mother from Moldova, she took loving and caring care of her daughter and spent most of her time at home.

The child was said to be very independent for his age. The little girl is said to have already been able to climb down the stairs and open the front door on her own.

Involuntary manslaughter investigation: Increased risk due to higher river levels

The lawyer leads opposite South Courier also the current river levels after the heavy rainfall of the last few days and emphasizes the increased risk for playing children. The public prosecutor's office states that in such cases every initial suspicion must be investigated. Prosecutor Ronny Stengel explains: “If we assume that the child went to the river alone and drowned there, the mother would have breached her duty of supervision.”

The investigation has not yet been completed, but the mother's lawyer emphasizes that he does not want to speculate publicly about the outcome, but wants to maintain positive contact with the public prosecutor's office. If it turns out that the two-year-old's death was a tragic accident, legal punishment could be dispensed with entirely. (ls)