Lawsuits | Yle: The Monaco court will not take up the lawsuit filed against the editor-in-chief of Yle

From Monaco the court has decided not to take into consideration the lawsuit filed by a Russian businessman against Yle, Over news.

Vladimir Kasyanenko demanded punishment in the Monaco court for defamation of Yle’s editor-in-chief responsible for news and current affairs A group for Joki.

Kasjanenko also demanded EUR 100,000 in damages from Yle. In addition, Yle was required to remove four news stories from the network.

The lawsuit was about four news items published by Yle in 2022, in which it was said that Kasyanenko had connections with the Russian president to Vladimir Putin, to the Kremlin and the Russian state. According to Kasjanenko, the things told in the stories were false and hurt his honor.

The Monaco court considers that it does not have jurisdiction to hear the lawsuit filed against Yle, even though Kasyanenko lives in Monaco. The decision is not legally binding.

Mightily responsible editor-in-chief Jouko Jokinen is satisfied with the court’s decision.

“Yes, the decision was very good and the only possible one. Such a matter cannot in any way fall under the jurisdiction of the Monaco court,” says Jokinen.

STT wrote in May that PTY, the Association of Chief Journalists, considered the defamation case against Yleisradio’s reporting to be worrying from the point of view of both the domestic media and the freedom of journalism.