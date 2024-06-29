EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section for free for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

While walking along the extensive beach of Punta Bandera, in Luquillo, Puerto Rico, Yanize Elías is collecting the trash that she finds. Cigarette butts, packaging, plastic toys and even boxes of porn DVDs that no one knows how they got there. She works in a hotel restaurant, but what seems to define her and be most passionate about is the defense of the environment and protecting the public space of Puerto Ricans. At his side is Johana Santiago, whom he met in the resistance, in the “streets and minds,” they say, touring different municipalities on the island to join demonstrations, protests and camps that aim to protect public beaches and strategic ecosystems. of developers who want to build on top of them.

But in Puerto Rico, protesting is a risky act. Protesters are often arrested or sued, as has happened to both Elías and Santiago. “That is why we are exploring other avenues,” says the latter, who launched her candidacy for representative of District 36 with the political party Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (MVC). In November, Puerto Rico will have general elections and “the idea is to promote the environmental agenda.”

Three years ago, in December 2021, both participated in a fight that they lost but that still haunts them: the one they fought to prevent the construction of the Luquillo Hotel Company (LHC), a complex developed by the Puerto Rican business group Prisa Group and which has now become the Fairfield by Marriott Luquillo Beach, in an area that, they say, is a wetland.

“They started building without notifying the community or anything. Without putting any notice. They left a kind of forest cover around so that you couldn’t see what they were knocking down,” Elías recalls. But on December 8, once the news spread about what was happening, a series of demonstrations and protests began that lasted several days. “We demanded that they not build there because that is a wetland,” he adds. “We were not saying no to the hotel, but rather not to put it in that area.”

Roqui Bello walks among the trees in the Monserrate wetland (Luquillo).

Gladys Serrano

Representatives of Prisa Group and Marriot did not respond to América Futura’s interview request. However, as reported by local media, they have always argued that they have all the necessary environmental permits to build in that area. When asked about the issue, the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) explained that “the hotel has permits from the United States Corps of Engineers and the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).” Although in April 2023 the EPA fined LHC $30,000 for failure to comply with permit requirements under the Clean Water Act for violations related to the construction of the project.

A wetland without a name

Roberto Enrique Bello, alias Roqui, is one of the people who knows the most about the wetland, “although in the plans and policies they do not call it as such,” he clarifies. With a master’s degree from the Department of Integrated Biology at the University of California, Berkeley, he usually travels the area several times a week to look for seeds of native species and take them to a nursery. “That over there is a chicken stick (Pterocarpus officinalis),” he says, pointing to a giant tree whose roots seem to extend to the height of a person, which rises above the wetland adjacent to the hotel, which is still standing. “It is a species associated with water and forms on swampy shores,” he adds.

“So how are you going to tell me that this here is not an important ecosystem?” he asks, and launches a list of factors why this wetland, now fragmented, provides ecosystem services. “People who eat huelles (crabs) get them here, and their trees produce coconuts and almonds. It also captures carbon,” he says. He takes his cell phone out of his pocket and opens a mapping application that shows how the water of this wetland is fundamental in the hydrological chain that it forms with the El Yunque National Forest (at 12,000 meters) and the sea (at 370 meters). “If you reduce the space of the people who use it, you also affect it.”

He is not the only one who defends the thesis that there is a wetland there and that the hotel should not have been built in that area. Héctor Quintero Vilella, a doctor in ecology from Florida State University, believes that there is a great risk in the area in case of flooding. In addition, after reviewing the environmental studies that the United States Army Corps of Engineers approved to give the construction permit to the Prisa Group, he says he has found dozens of errors. “That document has errors in the calculations of the vegetative part, hydrology and subsoil,” he says in a video call. “I sent my notes to the Army Corps of Engineers, but basically, when they responded to me, they said that nothing could be done because the hotel was already built,” he says.

América Futura also contacted the United States Corps of Engineers, who referred the request to its office in Puerto Rico, but as of the date of publication of this report they have not issued a response.

Sued for protesting

Elías does not like to walk near the Fairfield by Marriot Hotel. She is not allowed to either. On December 14, 2021, she, Santiago, and three other people along with “unknown protesters” were sued before the Fajardo Superior Court of First Instance by the Hotel for “impeding access to the construction site, causing damage to machinery, and threatening and attacking project workers.” “There is no interest in stopping them from exercising their right to freely express themselves, the only thing being requested is the right of the owner LHC to continue with the work,” the document says.

After more than two years, Elías insists that she never threatened anyone. She even says that someone took the videos she recorded from the camp “and they cut a few seconds to make it seem like she was threatening the owners of the construction company.” Instead, she claims, during the protests it was the hotel’s security team that was violent with the protesters. At that time, Santiago filed a complaint with the Police because a person touched his body during the demonstrations.

Although Elías’ case has already closed, after paying a fine of $500, there are other defenders who continue to be intimidated. The most unusual case is that of Mónica Stamper. As part of the group Citizens for a Resilient Luquillo, the activist filed an interdict in court asking to stop the hotel’s construction permits while new studies such as those carried out by Quintero were analyzed. The application, however, was dismissed because Stamper was deemed to have no personal or property interest affected by the hotel. And although the case was not even fought in court, the activist received a sealed invoice with charges for more than $40,000 from the hotel group saying that it was the sum she had to pay for her lawyers.

“Without even going to court, they forced him to pay the fees of Prisa’s lawyers. The company asked for it and the Court admitted it,” explains Mariana Nogales, spokesperson for the MVC in the House of Representatives. “This is what is known in English as SLAPP suits or strategic litigation against public participation: they create lawsuits to eliminate freedom of expression.”

Yanize Elías, an activist and resident of Luquillo who has fought for years against the construction of buildings in Punta Bandera. Gladys Serrano

For Nogales, what happened in Luquillo is just one more replica of a series of policies that are making construction companies stronger and leaving citizens, ecosystems, and public beaches unprotected. In addition to the controversial Law 22 of 2012, which granted tax exemptions to foreigners who came to the island under the promise of investment, there is a previous law, Law 161 of 2009. On paper, its purpose is to “facilitate and promote the integral, social, and physical sustainable development of Puerto Rico,” but Nogales believes that what it did was facilitate permits for construction companies and speed up the process, avoiding greater oversight. “That law laid the groundwork for deregulating government oversight and privatizing,” he says.

The consequences are seen all over the island, he says. “There is corruption in the permit system” and even companies that rush to build without having them. In 2023, for example, the municipality of Aguadilla sued Aguadilla Pier Corp for building some structures on an area known as the Cueva de las Golondrinas. After this, the DRNA even forced the company to demolish them. Elías and Santiago were also there, on the ground, protesting in what was known as Camp Pelícano. But, once again, both came out of the protests with lawsuits against them.

In Punta Banderas, Elías and Yanize are looking for a black mangrove that hides in the forest that borders the beach. It is a huge one and has a sign that says “champion tree” because it is one of the largest in all of Puerto Rico. But they prefer that no one knows its location. “Whenever companies find out that it is here, they cut it down or poison it, so that it does not bother them,” says Santiago. On this beach, “which is public, belonging to the people” – he recalls – they want to build condominiums. “It is absurd,” he says, pointing to a sign with the same DRNA logo saying that the leatherback turtle nests there, one of the largest species of sea turtles in the world, which usually roams the beaches of Puerto Rico. The construction of the condominiums is waiting for some permits and the demarcation. Therefore, while they walk along the beach, observe the sea and collect trash, these environmentalists do not rule out that, soon, a camp will be set up there. That a new protest front will be created.