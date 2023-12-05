Lawsuits | Witnesses are heard in the Ullanlinna murder case – HS follows the court

The Ullanlinna murder trial will continue on Tuesday with the hearing of witnesses.

Prosecutor’s witnesses will be heard in court in the morning. The first to tell about his experiences was a resident above the suspected crime scene, who said he had heard sounds at night: the sound of beatings, thuds and possibly muffled screams.

A man born in 1974 who worked as a psychiatrist is accused of murdering his wife. A 47-year-old woman was killed in the couple’s shared home in Ullanlinna in December 2022.

According to the police’s preliminary investigation, the woman died from violence to the head. According to the investigation, the violence committed was intense and repeated.

